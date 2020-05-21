Arsenal target coy on summer move despite manager admitting defeat

Emmanuel Dennis has remained rather tight-lipped on his future despite his manager admitting that it is highly likely that he will depart from Club Brugge this summer.

The Nigerian international has enjoyed an impressive campaign, including scoring key goals against both Real Madrid and Manchester United in the Champions League and Europa League in helping his side to secure a draw against both.

His performances have alerted a number of sides to his ability, with Arsenal believed to be amongst a list of teams watching his situation at present.

Brugge manager Philippe Clement earlier conceded that his young star will likely be on the move this summer amidst all the interest in his signature.

“It is very likely that Dennis will leave,” he claimed.

“He can also count on a lot of interest. It is the time for him to take a new step.”

The Player himself was interviewed recently by Sky Sports, and was asked what his future held, to which he responded: “I like challenges. I’ve been here for three years. My focus right now is I have one more game this season – the Cup Final – which I want to win, that’s really important to me.

Dennis however wasn’t happy with the result against Real, as he had to watch his side lose a 2-0 half-time lead, in which he scored both goals, only to settle for a point.

“Against Manchester United was a highlight,” he says. “Madrid is a big team, the best in the world, but I was disappointed because I wanted us to win and we drew. I wanted that three points.

“I was happy because I was speaking with friends and they said ‘imagine you play against Real Madrid’. I said I’m going to score and I’m going to do the Ronaldo celebration and they were like ‘what, are you sure?’ and I said ‘yeah’, so we bet.

“I was excited to score and do the celebration, I was very happy that day. But I was happier after a few weeks, I was on my phone and I saw the picture of my celebration and I thought ‘you scored in Madrid’, the excitement came after a few weeks. It was crazy.

“My brother is a Manchester United fan, a crazy one, he’s always angry when they lose. So then I played against them and scored and he said ‘OK, I’m proud of you’.”

Dennis is currently one of a number of attacking players linked with the club, with doubts over the future of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Frenchman was this week in trouble for supposedly inhaling Nitrous Oxide, and is expected to be dealt with by the club. He was being linked with the exit door in the coming window already, with him being mooted as a potential makeweight in a move for Thomas Partey.

Aubameyang is of course a highly influential player currently, but his contract situation has led us to consider an exit, although a new contract is believed to be the preferred option.

Dennis may not quite be ready to fill the shoes of either Aubz or Laca however, and with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Pepe and Eddie Nketiah impressing at present, there may not be room for Dennis this summer however.

Could you see our club taking a chance on Dennis this summer?

Patrick