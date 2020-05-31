Arsenal target creates frenzy by declaring move without naming future club

Saul Niguez has created a huge stir on Twitter by announcing that he is set to announce his new club in the coming days.

Our club is believed to have made an approach to sign the 25 year-old midfielder previously, and the Atletico midfielder is now believed to be leaving the club.

This could well have ramifications on the future of Thomas Partey, as you wouldn’t expect both of his side’s first team options to both depart inside the same window, but should we have landed a deal for Saul, the need for Partey would have been lessened regardless.

Niguez has sent football fans into a frenzy by declaring the news in such a vague way, but many fans will be excited by the possibility of such a key signing.

The player himself clearly hasn’t named his future club, but the fact that he posted the image twice, the second time in English, will have further excited those to the fact that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

🔴 COMUNICADO 🔴 Os quería comunicar algo importante para mí. pic.twitter.com/ptEAD8falU — Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) May 31, 2020

Saul would be a major boost to our club for the coming campaign, with our defensive midfield position having been one of our weakest roles throughout the campaign.

Matteo Guendouzi hasn’t shown enough guile to be the deepest played in the midfield three, and while Granit Xhaka has improved enough under Mikel Arteta, I still have reservations about him as the long-term anchor in the team.

Was the announcement in English simply for the international fans? Or could he be hinting at a move to England?

Patrick