Arsenal have maintained hope of securing the signature of Nico Williams at the end of the current season, viewing the highly rated winger as an ideal addition to strengthen their attacking options. The club have long identified him as a player capable of elevating the squad’s offensive quality, and preparations are reportedly in place for a renewed push to bring him to the Emirates during the summer transfer window.

Andrea Berta, known for his extensive work within Spanish football, is believed to have confidence in his ability to help secure a deal for the player. However, despite Arsenal’s interest and planning, signing Williams could once again prove to be a significant challenge. The attacker appears firmly committed to his current club and is not showing any inclination towards a move away.

Williams has played a key role in helping Athletic Bilbao reach the semi-finals of the Europa League this season, with the team aiming to go all the way and secure the trophy. Far from positioning this as a farewell campaign, Williams has instead voiced his desire to help the team reach new heights, including qualification for the Champions League.

In an interview quoted by AS, Williams said:

“Every kid wants to play at Old Trafford. We have the goal of winning the Europa League and, next year, to crush the Champions League. Little by little.”

He continued: “I think our motto of going ‘on the down low’ is the best. We’re doing very well, and we need to continue like this to reach the final to continue this streak to help the team. The team is extraordinary.”

His comments highlight a deep sense of loyalty and belief in the current project at Athletic Bilbao. Rather than preparing for a summer exit, Williams is clearly motivated by the prospect of helping his team achieve success in Europe and beyond.

From Arsenal’s perspective, Williams remains a talent who could make a significant impact in North London. However, his firm commitment to his current club suggests that any hopes of a transfer may need to be postponed.