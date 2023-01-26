Arsenal target decides against changing clubs in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group.

The Spaniard has overseen a successful campaign so far, with the Gunners spending most of it atop the league table.

Squad depth will play a key role in how they end the season.

Arsenal has added Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard to their squad in this transfer window, but reports continue to link more men to the Emirates.

It seems the Gunners will try to get a midfielder before the window shuts, but a report on Express Sports reveals Onana has decided to stay at Everton until the end of the season.

The Belgian only joined them in the summer and wants to help in their relegation fight.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been one of the rare sparks in the Everton team this season and looks tailor-made for the Premier League.

At 21, he still has so much football to play and will be a fine long-term investment to any side that buys him.

Waiting until the summer to leave is okay and will leave us with enough time to raise funds needed to win the race for the midfielder’s signature.

