Arsenal target decides to leave Brighton this summer

Arsenal is among the clubs showing an interest in João Pedro, with the Gunners reportedly keen to add the Brazilian forward to their squad ahead of the new season. Pedro has established himself as one of Brighton’s standout attackers since arriving in English football, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

The Seagulls have built a reputation for identifying emerging talent, nurturing their development, and eventually selling them for significant profit. Pedro appears to be the next name on that list, with his growing influence at Brighton attracting interest from clubs with larger ambitions.

Arsenal seek attacking reinforcements

Mikel Arteta’s side is on the lookout for fresh attacking options to complement their current frontline. Despite boasting some of the most highly rated stars in the Premier League, Arsenal are determined to strengthen and ensure sufficient depth as they compete on multiple fronts.

Pedro’s versatility and technical ability make him a compelling option. His Premier League experience adds further appeal, with the Gunners aiming to secure a player who can make an immediate impact. Adding him to the attacking unit at the Emirates could provide an extra edge in both domestic and European competitions.

Brighton, however, is eager to retain his services as it looks to build on recent success and challenge for a return to European football. The club values Pedro highly and would prefer to keep him at least for another campaign.

The player’s desire to move gives Arsenal hope

In a significant development that could aid Arsenal’s pursuit, The Sun reports that João Pedro has expressed a desire to move on from Brighton. According to the outlet, the attacker believes now is the right time to take on a new challenge and is open to leaving the Amex Stadium.

This stance could pave the way for negotiations, although Brighton are expected to demand a substantial fee should they agree to part ways with one of their key assets.

Pedro would bring added creativity and threat to Arsenal’s frontline, and his ambition to play at a higher level aligns well with the Gunners’ project. If a deal is struck, he could prove a valuable addition to Arteta’s squad in the upcoming season.

