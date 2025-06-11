Arsenal target delays decision on his future until after the Club World Cup

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on Rodrygo as the Brazilian forward faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. Despite his continued presence in the Spanish club’s setup, his role appears increasingly unclear, prompting speculation that a move could be on the cards during the current transfer window.

Towards the end of the previous season, Rodrygo found himself dropping down the pecking order at Madrid. His diminishing game time sparked rumours that the club might consider parting ways with him. While nothing has been confirmed, the situation has led to growing interest from several top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Managerial Change Has Not Quelled Rumours

The arrival of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid’s new manager has not done much to quell the speculation. In fact, there are suggestions that the Spanish coach may not consider Rodrygo central to his tactical plans. With Alonso only recently appointed and yet to lead the team in a competitive fixture, he is still in the process of evaluating the squad and determining his preferred starting eleven.

This uncertainty gives Rodrygo a limited window to prove his worth and secure a regular role under the new manager. The Brazilian, for his part, remains hopeful of featuring prominently in Alonso’s plans but is also aware of the growing interest in his services elsewhere.

Arsenal Await Rodrygo’s Decision

Rodrygo is mindful that several clubs are monitoring his situation and may be willing to offer him a fresh start if his role at Madrid does not improve. However, he is reportedly not in a rush to make a final decision.

A report in The Sun claims that he is not in a hurry to decide on his future and would take his time before making the call.

The forward is expected to postpone any major decision until after the Club World Cup, allowing himself time to assess his standing at Real Madrid and to consider his options more carefully. Arsenal are among the clubs that could benefit if he chooses to leave. A player of his calibre would undoubtedly strengthen the squad, and the club will be hopeful that, should he move, north London becomes his preferred destination.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…