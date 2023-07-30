Arsenal-target denies any chance of summer transfer

Torres turns down departure from Barcelona amid Arsenal interest

Ferran Torres has firmly quashed rumors of a potential departure from Barcelona this summer, despite reported interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The versatile forward has no desire to return to the Premier League and is determined to fight for his place at the La Liga side.

The 23-year-old Spanish international joined the Catalan giants from Manchester City in January 2022, but some reports stated that the club was already looking to offload him. However, the player himself has no intention of leaving and is focused on proving himself at Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres: “I’m gonna stay at Barça, no doubts. I will stay, I’ve a contract — no plans to leave at all”. 🔵🔴 “I think I'm qualified to play for Barça. What is said about me doesn't matter to me”. pic.twitter.com/EuSaTXzqBQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

“The names on Barca’s transfer list are placed by the journalists,” Torres asserted in response to exit rumors following their 5-3 pre-season defeat to Arsenal in the USA. He reiterated his commitment, stating, “I have a contract here, I’m going to stay. I don’t care what is said about me. I’m going to work like anyone else.”

Acknowledging his own shortcomings, the former City man admitted that last season was not his best, but he has learned from the experience and aims to come back stronger. “I am the first self-critic,” he said. “These ups and downs have helped me to be stronger now.”

Since joining Barcelona for a fee of €55 million, Torres has made 71 appearances for the club, registering 14 goals and nine assists. He was part of the squad that secured the La Liga title last season, but his playing time was limited, starting only 18 out of 45 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

📽️ – Ferran Torres' goal against Arsenal, assisted by Dembélé.pic.twitter.com/Tts0MmqnqL — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) July 27, 2023

Despite facing challenges, the Spaniard’s potential is undeniable. He has been capped 35 times by the Spanish national team and was the joint-top scorer in the 2020-21 Nations League, sharing the accolade with the likes of top players such as Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

With Torres firmly committed to staying and fighting for his place at Barcelona, Arsenal will need to explore other options if they were hoping to secure his services this summer.

Writer – Yash Bisht