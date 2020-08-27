Arsenal target determined to leave London rival this summer

Arsenal has been very busy in this transfer window and the Gunners might be helped in their pursuit of reinforcements with the information that Wilfred Zaha is still very keen to leave Palace this summer.

The Ivorian was Arsenal’s target last summer, but they couldn’t get a deal done with Crystal Palace and they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

He remains their target as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his current team and he has confessed that he is a childhood Gunner.

Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign him this summer with PSG and Borussia Dortmund also linked with a move for him (SkySports).

Zaha had an underwhelming campaign the last time out as he netted just four times and provided three assists, but he remains a top talent.

The Guardian claims that he is keen to make a move away from Palace to a bigger team this summer.

Crystal Palace also appears to be preparing for life without their most valuable player as they are reportedly chasing a deal for QPR’s Eberechi Eze.

The winger has impressed in the Championship with the London side and Palace believes that he can make a fine contribution to their team if he joins them.