Arsenal target discusses Man Utd manager amidst battle for his signature

Arsenal and Manchester United are competing to sign Viktor Gyokeres, with the Gunners reportedly making more progress in their pursuit. The Swedish striker previously worked with the current Manchester United coach at Sporting Club and was in excellent form during that period. This connection initially led many to believe that United would secure his signature.

Arsenal Leading the Race for Gyokeres

Before the end of last season, many expected Gyokeres to join Manchester United because of his relationship with Ruben Amorim. However, United have since shifted their focus to other players, believing that signing him ahead of Arsenal would be difficult. Arsenal have taken advantage of this, and are understood to be in advanced talks with his current club.

Gyokeres is reportedly keen to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium and is pushing for the transfer. Arsenal are working to reach an agreement to finalise the deal and are determined to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season.

Gyokeres Speaks About Amorim’s Impact

Despite Arsenal’s apparent lead, Gyokeres remains a player who could still join United. The striker has discussed how helpful the Red Devils’ manager was during their time together at Sporting Clube.

According to L’Équipe, Gyokeres said, “We won two championships in a row, for the first time in 71 years. It’s an incredible achievement, and of course, Ruben Amorim played a big role in that. I can’t thank him enough. The style of play we had under his orders suited me perfectly.”

This statement reveals the respect he holds for Amorim and suggests the strong influence the coach has had on his career. Nonetheless, current indications point to Gyokeres having made up his mind about joining Arsenal.

