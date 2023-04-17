Arsenal target does not intend to leave Crystal Palace at the end of this season

Michael Olise has been a revelation in the Premier League this season at Crystal Palace.

The youngster has great feet and scores some stunning goals while also providing assists for his teammates.

This makes him a quality player and one that could thrive at a bigger club.

Arsenal has several talented attackers, but Olise can make an impact should he end up at the Emirates.

In the summer, Palace knows clubs will show an interest in his signature and have plans to keep him.

They have now been handed a boost as The Sun reveals he wants to stay with the Eagles for one more season.

This will come as a blow to Arsenal, who wanted to add him to their squad when the term finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is a fine young player, but he might feel he will struggle to play regularly at the Emirates if he moves to Arsenal.

If we can assure him of regular game time, he probably will be interested in the transfer, but it does not seem like we can do that at the moment.

We would need to offload some of our current options, but they have performed well, so that would be a silly decision to make.

