Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal target does not intend to leave Crystal Palace at the end of this season

Michael Olise has been a revelation in the Premier League this season at Crystal Palace.

The youngster has great feet and scores some stunning goals while also providing assists for his teammates.

This makes him a quality player and one that could thrive at a bigger club.

Arsenal has several talented attackers, but Olise can make an impact should he end up at the Emirates.

In the summer, Palace knows clubs will show an interest in his signature and have plans to keep him.

They have now been handed a boost as The Sun reveals he wants to stay with the Eagles for one more season.

This will come as a blow to Arsenal, who wanted to add him to their squad when the term finishes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Olise is a fine young player, but he might feel he will struggle to play regularly at the Emirates if he moves to Arsenal.

If we can assure him of regular game time, he probably will be interested in the transfer, but it does not seem like we can do that at the moment.

We would need to offload some of our current options, but they have performed well, so that would be a silly decision to make.

More Stories / Latest News
Interesting omen about Leicester says Arsenal will win the title this season
Report – Everton wants to sign in-form Arsenal star
West Ham v Arsenal Player Ratings – Did anyone play well?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags Michael Olise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs