Arsenal target does not want to change club in January

Viktor Gyokeres is the latest striker linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners seek to bolster their squad with a new frontman.

The Sporting Club striker, who recently joined them in the last transfer window, has proven to be outstanding during his time with the club. His impressive form makes him a reliable performer, catching the attention of several European sides.

While Arsenal is keen to transition from being an observer to an active participant and add him to their roster to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities, Sporting Club is open to selling if the Gunners activate his release clause. The prospective move could materialise in January if Arsenal has their way.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side might encounter difficulties persuading Gyokeres to make the move to London. A report on Leonino suggests that the striker is not inclined to change clubs in the upcoming month. Having enjoyed a positive start to his time in Portugal, Gyokeres is keen on continuing with his current club, at least for the time being.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not many players change clubs in January; it is a huge gamble on the player and the buying club’s sides.

However, Gyokeres knows he can still get a good move in the summer and we probably should wait for him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…