Arsenal target doesn’t regret missed transfer to the Emirates

Houssem Aouar was one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets in the just concluded transfer window.

The Gunners made their move for him by tabling a bid, but it wasn’t good enough for Lyon to accept.

They turned their attention towards landing Thomas Partey and got their man on the last day of the transfer window.

Despite interest from other teams like Juventus and Real Madrid, Aouar remained at Lyon for this season.

The Frenchman has now claimed that he has no regrets that he didn’t get a move away from the French side.

He claimed that he is fully committed to helping Lyon, who missed out on European football this season, get back to the top of French football.

He added that Lyon is a club he loves and isn’t disappointed not to have left them in this transfer window.

‘Of course I asked myself all the necessary questions.’ he said via Mail Online.

‘I am in the headspace to have a great season with my club and get back the points that we have lost.

‘So of course we are going to try to do the best season and to try to put the team and the club back in its rightful place, at the top of France.

‘Disappointed? I am the opposite. I am at home, in the club that I love, with my friends and my family.

‘So certainly I have all my bearings and it is giving me even more motivation to have a good season and to bring the club back into the top places in France.’

Arsenal might return for him if they continue investing in the team as they have done in this transfer window.