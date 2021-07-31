Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal target dropped unexplainedly from today’s playing squad

James Maddison has been left out of the Leicester playing squad for their friendly clash with Queens Park Rangers amidst speculation linking him with Arsenal.

The midfielder is rumoured to be of interest to the North London club, who are working hard in the transfer window to bridge the gap on those higher up the table, and have already moved to bring in three players into the first-team squad at this early point in the summer.

We don’t seem to be sitting on our laurels as we look to bolster our attacking options next, and Maddison could well be high on our wish list.

With that in mind, the English creative talent has been left out of the Foxes fixture today, not even being named on the bench consisting of 14 names.

There is no mention of any injury or fitness issues, which has got some circles to make assumptions on his exclusion.

Some Arsenal fans may have jumped the gun a little, calling for him to be announced at Arsenal.

Could Maddison’s exclusion have been to pursue a move elsewhere? Or in typical fashion, could an injury be set to sideline him and hamper our efforts to sign him…

  1. Sue says:
    July 31, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    His partner in labour?

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      July 31, 2021 at 7:33 pm

      Correct Sue, Brendan has confirmed it.

      Reply
  2. Jafar Umar says:
    July 31, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    We need this man at arsenal, let’s forget about locatte, and odegard. We only need a creative midfielder and James Maddison deserve it, please edu try and land this playmaker this summer. As we land him our problems has come end

    Reply
    1. Khaly says:
      July 31, 2021 at 8:08 pm

      spot on. you have said it all bro. nothing to add

      Reply
  3. Rasheed Kolade says:
    July 31, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    I really want arsenal to sign maddison because if they sign matinez make we we see better creative midfield I think for arsenal to splash that kind money on Ben white they will sign the two player maddison and matinez

    Reply
  4. GunneRay says:
    July 31, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    Dream on.. our activity is done as far is in coming players go. Just moving players out now!

    Reply
  5. Kelly G Nation says:
    July 31, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    If Arsenal succeed in signing Madison and Martinez, I can assure you that we will not only make the top 4 but we will be competing for the trophy.

    Reply
    1. NY_Gunner says:
      July 31, 2021 at 8:30 pm

      @KGN
      Yo dude, you got the winning numbers for Tues euro millions? Slide em to me…😂

      Reply
      1. Dave says:
        July 31, 2021 at 8:39 pm

        Unexplainedly is a made-up word.
        Inexplicably is a real word.
        Must try harder.

        Reply
  6. Twig says:
    July 31, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    If we signed both Madison and Martinez how do you rate our chances of making the top four?

    Reply

