Arsenal target dropped unexplainedly from today’s playing squad

James Maddison has been left out of the Leicester playing squad for their friendly clash with Queens Park Rangers amidst speculation linking him with Arsenal.
The midfielder is rumoured to be of interest to the North London club, who are working hard in the transfer window to bridge the gap on those higher up the table, and have already moved to bring in three players into the first-team squad at this early point in the summer.
We don’t seem to be sitting on our laurels as we look to bolster our attacking options next, and Maddison could well be high on our wish list.
With that in mind, the English creative talent has been left out of the Foxes fixture today, not even being named on the bench consisting of 14 names.
There is no mention of any injury or fitness issues, which has got some circles to make assumptions on his exclusion.
The #lcfc XI is in for our 3️⃣rd pre-season game of 2021/22! 👊#QprLei pic.twitter.com/osush3BWJo
— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 31, 2021
Subs from: Iversen, Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Benković, Nelson, Thomas, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Sowah, Maswanhise, Albrighton, Ghezzal, Daka, Iheanacho.
— Leicester City (@LCFC) July 31, 2021
Some Arsenal fans may have jumped the gun a little, calling for him to be announced at Arsenal.
Announce James Maddison!!!! #JM10 ➡️#JM8 @Madders10
— Arsenal JD🇬🇧 (@Arsenal_JD) July 31, 2021
Maddison soon
— Danny Lema (@danny_lema) July 31, 2021
Could Maddison’s exclusion have been to pursue a move elsewhere? Or in typical fashion, could an injury be set to sideline him and hamper our efforts to sign him…
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
His partner in labour?
Correct Sue, Brendan has confirmed it.
We need this man at arsenal, let’s forget about locatte, and odegard. We only need a creative midfielder and James Maddison deserve it, please edu try and land this playmaker this summer. As we land him our problems has come end
spot on. you have said it all bro. nothing to add
I really want arsenal to sign maddison because if they sign matinez make we we see better creative midfield I think for arsenal to splash that kind money on Ben white they will sign the two player maddison and matinez
Dream on.. our activity is done as far is in coming players go. Just moving players out now!
If Arsenal succeed in signing Madison and Martinez, I can assure you that we will not only make the top 4 but we will be competing for the trophy.
@KGN
Yo dude, you got the winning numbers for Tues euro millions? Slide em to me…😂
Unexplainedly is a made-up word.
Inexplicably is a real word.
Must try harder.
If we signed both Madison and Martinez how do you rate our chances of making the top four?