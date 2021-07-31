Arsenal target dropped unexplainedly from today’s playing squad

James Maddison has been left out of the Leicester playing squad for their friendly clash with Queens Park Rangers amidst speculation linking him with Arsenal.

The midfielder is rumoured to be of interest to the North London club, who are working hard in the transfer window to bridge the gap on those higher up the table, and have already moved to bring in three players into the first-team squad at this early point in the summer.

We don’t seem to be sitting on our laurels as we look to bolster our attacking options next, and Maddison could well be high on our wish list.

With that in mind, the English creative talent has been left out of the Foxes fixture today, not even being named on the bench consisting of 14 names.

There is no mention of any injury or fitness issues, which has got some circles to make assumptions on his exclusion.

Subs from: Iversen, Daley-Campbell, Amartey, Benković, Nelson, Thomas, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Sowah, Maswanhise, Albrighton, Ghezzal, Daka, Iheanacho. — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 31, 2021

Some Arsenal fans may have jumped the gun a little, calling for him to be announced at Arsenal.

Could Maddison’s exclusion have been to pursue a move elsewhere? Or in typical fashion, could an injury be set to sideline him and hamper our efforts to sign him…

