Arsenal target drops a hint about a Premier League return

Arnaut Danjuma has been on the radar of Arsenal as he stars for Villarreal in La Liga and in Europe.

The attacker was on the books of Bournemouth and played a season in the Premier League before their relegation from the English top flight.

He is thriving in Spain, and now that he has shown that he can deliver on the biggest stage like the Champions League, there is little doubt in what he will do if he moves to Arsenal.

The Nigerian-born Netherlands international has spoken about his future and hinted that he might return to England.

He said, as quoted by Football London: “There is definitely unfinished business for me in England. Because if you look back at the reason to why I joined Bournemouth, it initially was for me to play Premier League football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Nicolas Pepe struggling and almost certain to leave Arsenal when the right offer arrives, we could get Danjuma this summer as his replacement.

The current Arsenal team needs players that can deliver domestically and in Europe because that would give us a very good chance of winning at least one competition next season.

But he would not come cheap and more clubs might become interested in him before the transfer window closes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section