Arsenal target drops the biggest hint that he is moving to the Emirates

Arsenal appears to be making significant progress in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as the Gunners continue their efforts to add a new number nine to the squad. Talks have been ongoing for weeks, and the latest developments suggest a deal may be edging closer.

Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of the Slovenian striker and had tried to bring him to the Emirates last summer. Although Sesko decided to remain in the Bundesliga at the time, this summer presents another opportunity for the Arsenal boss to finally secure the forward he wants to lead his attack.

The Gunners consider Sesko one of the most exciting striker options available in the market and believe he would be an ideal addition to complement their current attacking unit.

Negotiations showing positive signs

Like most high-profile transfers, negotiations have not been without challenges. Arsenal and Leipzig have had different views regarding the striker’s valuation, with the German club initially holding firm on their price tag. However, there are signs that the two sides have moved closer to a consensus.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Sesko has followed Arsenal on Instagram, a move that often suggests growing confidence from the player’s side about a potential transfer. While it is not a formal confirmation, such social media activity often precedes the final stages of a deal.

Arsenal are believed to be working diligently behind the scenes to finalise the terms before rival clubs enter the picture.

A major boost to the attacking line

If Arsenal can get the deal over the line, Sesko’s arrival would represent a major upgrade to their frontline. His blend of pace, height, and finishing ability aligns well with what Arteta is building at the Emirates. The club’s ambition is to compete for the Premier League title and go deep in Europe, and such a signing would underline their intent.

While the signs are encouraging, Arsenal must now finalise terms with both Leipzig and the player before fans can begin to celebrate the deal.