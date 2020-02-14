Arsenal target emotional reunion with their former midfielder

Arsenal could be set to be reunited with Aaron Ramsey as his Juventus adventure continues to falter.

The Welshman left Arsenal last summer after 11 years and he has struggled to get into the Juventus first team.

Arsenal was keen to keep him at the Emirates beyond last season but both parties failed to reach an agreement over his contract renewal and he left for Turin instead.

He became the highest-paid British player on basic salary alone after signing for 400k per week until 2023 as reported by the BBC and their former correspondent David Ornstein.

However, his struggles with injuries and form this season has left Juventus frustrated and it seems that the Italians are prepared to cut their losses on the former Wales international.

Now, Sun Sport claims that Arsenal is preparing a sensational swoop for the 29 years old.

The report claims that the Gunners are monitoring his progress and they would be interested in bringing him back next summer should he remain unsettled in Italy.

After refusing to sign a contract extension at Arsenal most of the club’s fans may not want to see Ramsey again, but he may just win them over with some stunning performances should he rejoin.

Ramsey would, however, have to take a pay cut to make this move happen as Arsenal are very unlikely to offer him a salary anywhere near what the Italian giants currently pay him.

Personally, I think that Arsenal needs to look forward and backwards and I am not sure that Ramsey would want to either. But who knows, this is football and anything is possible.