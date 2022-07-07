Arsenal target exciting hidden gem alternative to Raphinha

Arsenal find Raphinha alternative

It looks like Arsenal have finally moved on from the Raphinha saga, as they have launched a formal offer for Lille’s Edon Zhegrova.

That’s according to the Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku, who also stated that the Kosovo international impressed the Gunners last season.

The winger was snapped up by the French side from Swiss outfit FC Basel in January for €7 million. If Arsenal push hard for his signature, it’s clear that he won’t be an expensive commodity.

Exclusive Arsenal has submitted an official offer for 23 year old winger Edon Zhegrova. 🇽🇰 player has impressed the english club this year at Lille, after moving from Basel in January for 7m euros. #arsenal #transfer #zhegrova — Arlind Sadiku (@arlindsadiku89) July 6, 2022

Zhegrova featured 27 times for KRC Genk before making a switch to Basel, where he had an impressive 28 goal contributions from 73 appearances.

His displays eventually earned him a move to France with Lille six months ago, where he has three goal contributions from 13 appearances.

After the failed pursuit of Leeds United’s Raphinha, it was clear that manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu saw the right-wing position as a priority, as they headed into the summer window.

What a player Edon Zhegrova is 💎 pic.twitter.com/Rq8qaa0j0s — The Arsenal Times (@TheAFCTimes) July 6, 2022

If they were willing to offer more €50 million on a winger, who plays in the same position Bukayo Saka operates, then it is clear that the Gunners are determined to strengthen that side of the pitch and would explore alternatives to the Brazilian.

Now, it seems like they have found a hidden gem, which they can land for the third of the price that Raphinha was being quoted at. Also, at 23 years, he maybe has more ceiling than the Brazilian.

It can turn out to be a very good piece of business by the North London outfit.

From the first glances, Zhegrova is looking like an exciting winger. Speed and dribbling skills are his clear forte. If you look at his dribbling videos, sometimes you’ll feel that he’s floating or dancing on the pitch.

Maybe, next season the Emirates Stadium will be his stage.

Yash Bisht