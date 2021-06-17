Arsenal target focussed solely on Euro 2020 despite transfer speculation

Arsenal target, Manuel Locatelli has stated that he is focused on Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign and revealed what his motivation is right now, in addition to winning the competition.

The Sassuolo midfielder has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta’s team as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Arsenal faces a tough battle to sign him with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan also interested in his signature.

He has been one of Italy’s best players at the Euros and scored twice as they beat Switzerland 3-0 to secure their spot in the next round of the competition.

They have won their opening two games and Locatelli says this is an important competition for them as they try to bring glory to the common man in Italy.

Because of this, he is not concerned about talks of his future and simply wants to help Italy do well in the competition.

“When you’re involved in such an important competition, you’re only focused on the task in hand,” he said as quoted by Mirror Football.

“We see the kids in the street when we travel to our games waving flags, so it’s quite easy to stay focused on the match.

“I’m focused on what happens on the pitch because that’s what is real. Everything else is just gossip and there’s no point worrying about it.”