Arsenal target focussed solely on Euro 2020 despite transfer speculation

Arsenal target, Manuel Locatelli has stated that he is focused on Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign and revealed what his motivation is right now, in addition to winning the competition.
The Sassuolo midfielder has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta’s team as they look to bolster their squad ahead of next season.
Arsenal faces a tough battle to sign him with the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan also interested in his signature.
He has been one of Italy’s best players at the Euros and scored twice as they beat Switzerland 3-0 to secure their spot in the next round of the competition.
They have won their opening two games and Locatelli says this is an important competition for them as they try to bring glory to the common man in Italy.
Because of this, he is not concerned about talks of his future and simply wants to help Italy do well in the competition.
“When you’re involved in such an important competition, you’re only focused on the task in hand,” he said as quoted by Mirror Football.
“We see the kids in the street when we travel to our games waving flags, so it’s quite easy to stay focused on the match.
“I’m focused on what happens on the pitch because that’s what is real. Everything else is just gossip and there’s no point worrying about it.”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
He certainly looked good yesterday. That would have added a few mill to his price tag!
He will almost certainly move to Juventus.He looked a cut above Xhaka who contributed previous little in the match yesterday, to such an extent that Roma may reconsider their interest in him, unfortunately for us.
If we thought we had little chance of securing his services prior to the start of the Euros, just imagine the odds of such an acquisition after his performance yesterday…still think we would be wise to pursue the incredibly well-rounded Pelligrini, who would bring some much-needed leadership to our squad(unfortunately I don’t think the increasingly fragile Arteta covets such qualities)…on a side note, it was interesting that our hopefully former Swiss Miss decided to go with a full bore platinum salad yesterday…I’m sure he wanted desperately to be noticed, but certainly not for the wrong reasons, like was the case yesterday…it was hard to miss just how little he did since he was donning that ridiculous wig…what a clown move…you can’t do that sh** then not even show up for the actual game