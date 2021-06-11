Arsenal target focussing on Euro 2020 despite uncertain future

Hakan Calhanoglu has insisted that he is trying to focus on the upcoming European Championships, with Arsenal amongst the teams hoping to lure him away from AC Milan this summer.

The Gunners are in the market for a new attacking midfielder following the departure of Martin Odegaard, who returned to Real Madrid following a successful loan spell.

Arsenal switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation for much of the second-half of the previous campaign with some major improvement, but Emile Smith Rowe is our only natural option for the role at present, and a new arrival is expected this summer.

Calhanoglu would definitely be a huge snipe if we could land him, especially as he is available on a free transfer this summer.

The Turkish international has played down talk over his future however, and is insisting that he just wants to concentrate on his football ahead of the upcoming European Championships.

“I spoke to Paolo Maldini [Milan’s technical director] three days ago, he called me and we spoke about AC Milan,” Calhanoglu said ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 clash against Italy(via Football.London).

“I wish to focus on Turkey…I have great respect for Ricky Massara [Milan’s director of football] and Maldini and if something does come to pass, then I will talk to them.”

I’m not sure if Hakan is being completely respectful to his current team, or whether he doesn’t actually want to leave and is simply holding out for a better offer.

Either way, Arsenal should definitely do their best to convince him to come to the Emirates this summer.

Patrick