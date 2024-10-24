Arsenal Target fuels transfer speculations after attending our win against Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal fans would have been surprised of a very strange visit to the Emirates by a long term target who’s not doing pretty well at the moment. The player being none other than Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, who made a surprise appearance for the game against Shakhtar on Tuesday night. Rumors have been circulating for a while now concerning us still holding an interest in the Ukrainian international inspite his underwhelming time at Chelsea so far.

This isn’t that surprising considering we once considered him a priority target in the winter of 2023 before eventually beaten to the winger’s signature by the Blues. This was a very big loss at the time for us given how highly we rated him, it was clearly highlighted by our willingness to spend big on him, only for Chelsea to outbid us in what was a ridiculous big money move for a relatively unproven player.

His attendance for the game could’ve been mainly because of his former club being in action so close to him as that would’ve been the perfect chance for him to catch up with his former employers in his own backyard.

However it wouldn’t surprise me that he used that as cover to watch the Gunners instead because he has made public in the past that he likes watching Arsenal play! He posted some Instagram stories in January 2023 showing his love for the Gunners by streaming our matches and even praising Arteta in one, this happened when he was still at Shakhtar Donetsk, so who knows whether his sentiments has changed since them.

With that said his attendance will surely start turning the rumor mill and who knows, maybe we bring him next summer and he becomes a transformative figure for us like Kai Havertz in the past few months!

What did you make of this guest appearance gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

