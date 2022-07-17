Arsenal target gets £40 Million asking price slapped on his head

Southampton are claimed to have slapped a £40 Million asking price on Kyle Walker-Peters amidst interest from Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United.

The Gunners have been rather active in the transfer market already this summer, bringing in Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, but after seemingly missing out on Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez, we now look set to move onto other targets.

Oleksandr Zinchenko seems to be next on our wishlist, with him potentially strengthening the left-back and central midfield areas of the team, and we are now being linked with a move for KWP, who could provide strong competition for Takehiro Tomiyasu for the right-back role.

The Japan international was absent for much of the previous campaign due to injury, leaving us to rely on Ben White or Cedric Soares to fill on the right, and it makes sense for us to be considering alternatives especially with a return to Europe bringing further fixtures to deal with in the upcoming campaign.

Walker-Peters has proved to be a consistent performer at RB for Southampton, and has surely made Tottenham rue their decision to allow him to leave without giving him a fair chance to stake a claim for regular football at the club, and we could well be set to make them regret that decision further by signing him for our squad this summer.

The Sun claims that Southampton have set a £40 Million asking price on his head however which will likely act as a repellent for most chasing clubs, although it should be no surprise to see the excessive price named for English players which is so regular an occurrence in today’s game.

While I like KWP somewhat, I’m not sure we can condone paying such a fee for what would likely be our back-up full-back, and when we already have sufficient cover within the squad.

Patrick

