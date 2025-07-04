Arsenal target gets a new release clause after making a ten-year decision

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a significant setback in their transfer plans, as Nico Williams has now agreed a new long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao. The winger had been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, with both Barcelona and Arsenal showing strong interest in his signature during the current window.

Initial signs had pointed to a likely transfer to Barcelona, with Williams reportedly reaching out to the Catalan side in hopes of facilitating a move. The situation appeared to be progressing in their favour, and it was anticipated that he would soon join the La Liga giants. For some, this was seen as an ideal outcome, with the prospect of Williams and Lamine Yamal playing together at club level generating excitement.

Arsenal’s strategy depended on Barcelona’s financial situation

Arsenal had been closely monitoring the situation, prepared to step in should Barcelona fail to finalise the transfer due to ongoing financial constraints. The Catalan side had provided reassurances to Williams regarding their intent to sign him, but their financial limitations continued to pose challenges. This uncertainty had created a potential opening for Arsenal to secure the player, especially if Barcelona were unable to register him in time.

At one point, it appeared that Williams was losing confidence in Barcelona’s ability to complete the move, increasing Arsenal’s chances of bringing him to the Premier League. The Gunners saw the situation as an opportunity to strengthen their squad with a highly regarded winger who had already demonstrated his quality in La Liga.

New contract ends hopes of a move

As reported by Metro Sports, Williams has instead signed a new ten-year contract at Athletic Bilbao. The report also notes that his previous release clause has now doubled, further reducing the likelihood of a departure in the near future. The winger is said to have only been open to leaving Bilbao in order to join Barcelona, and once that prospect faded, he opted to remain with his current club.

Arsenal will now need to explore alternative targets, as the possibility of signing Williams has effectively ended with the announcement of his contract extension. While disappointing, the club must shift focus and continue its search for suitable reinforcements.

