Arsenal target given contract ultimatum by current club Napoli

Napoli are preparing themselves to allow Arkadiusz Milik leave the club in the coming window unless he agrees to sign a new contract, with Arsenal named as a potential suitor.

The Polish international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and has so far refused any offer to extend his contract.

La Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that the club have given the striker under a month to agree terms over a new deal, otherwise he will be allowed to leave.

Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are all named as possible destinations by the publication, with current Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis claiming to want €50 Million for his signature should no contract be agreed beforehand.

Our club is strongly linked with a number of strike-targets in recent months due to the ongoing contract saga of their own, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also entering the final 12 months of his deal at present.

The Gabonese international has been linked with a host of top clubs, but has previously made his intention clear that he wished to play for a top club in Spain one day, which is yet to happen.

Alexandre Lacazette is also linked with a possible exit, and the loss of either experienced striker would more than likely see the club venture into the market to sign a replacement.

Milik may now have to come under serious consideration, with his tally of 26 Serie A goals since the summer of 2018 outdoing our current French forward, who has just the 20 goals in the same space of time.

