Arsenal target gives his view on a potential summer transfer

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa as the player has insisted that he is only focused on playing for his current team.

Chiesa has emerged as one of the most sought-after Italian players over the past few seasons, and he remains a target of Mikel Arteta as we reported earlier.

However, the Gunners face serious competition from other top European sides and he has come out to claim that he isn’t planning to leave his current team soon.

The son of Italy’s soccer star Enrico Chiesa is currently without an agent and he doesn’t plan to get one soon.

He claimed that no negotiations are ongoing with regards to his transfer out of his current team and added that he just wants to continue developing into a more complete player before he thinks about moving.

‘There are no negotiations, there is Fiorentina,’ he told Corriere dello Sport newspaper (via Football Italia).

‘I do not have an agent, so I speak to the club and my father (former Fiorentina and Parma striker Enrico Chiesa) is always by my side. He is like my personal assistant!

‘We never even considered hiring an agent, but I don’t know if that will continue in future.

‘The rumour linking me with Francesco Totti’s agency was fake news and he was the first to contact the club to clarify that.

‘I’ve spoken so much to the President, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade over the last year, but I am concentrated only on the present.

‘I focus on working every day, achieving immediate objectives, first and foremost securing safety. We just hope to get back to playing and the rest will follow.

‘My objective is to improve in general, not just on a technical level, because I am the first to acknowledge that I need to become a more complete player.’

This will come as a transfer blow to the Gunners as Arteta continues to look to strengthen his team.

He has made Chiesa a summer target as his Italian team could be forced to sell him for a cut-price fee because of the impact of coronavirus.