Arsenal target gives insight into the positions he can play for them

Danilo is one of the players Arsenal are interested in signing, and the midfielder has discussed his preferred roles on the pitch as speculation surrounding a potential return to the Premier League continues.

Arsenal have been linked with the Brazilian for several years. The Gunners were interested in securing his signature before Nottingham Forest completed a deal for him in 2023. However, after spending two years in England, the midfielder returned to Brazil.

He now represents Botafogo and has rediscovered the form that first attracted attention from clubs across Europe. His impressive performances have once again placed him on Arsenal’s radar, with suggestions that the Gunners could pursue a move after the World Cup.

Danilo is believed to be one of several midfielders under consideration as Arsenal evaluate ways to strengthen their squad. If the club decide to formalise their interest, the player could be open to returning to English football.

Competition for places at Arsenal

The Brazilian operates in an area of the pitch where Arsenal already possess considerable strength in depth. Any move to the Emirates would therefore present a significant challenge as he seeks to establish himself within the team.

Nevertheless, Danilo is likely to back his own abilities and believe he can compete successfully for regular opportunities. His versatility and willingness to perform different tactical roles could enhance his appeal to Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder’s adaptability has become one of the defining features of his game, allowing him to contribute in various phases of play and provide valuable options for his coaches.

Danilo discusses his ideal role

As quoted by Sport Witness, Danilo explained how his ability to perform in different midfield positions has benefited his development as a player.

“Nowadays, when a player is box to box it makes everything easier for teammates and for the coach.

“I can play as a No. 5, a No. 8 and even as a No. 10. I can defend, attack and go box to box. That helps me a lot.”

His comments underline the versatility that has made him an attractive option for clubs monitoring his progress ahead of the transfer window.

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