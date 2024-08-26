Arsenal-target Gyokeres speaks on his transfer rumours “Things happen quickly”

We’ve entered the final week of the summer transfer window. The Gooners anticipate the confirmation of Mikel Merino’s signing, while they anticipate one more transfer to conclude Arsenal’s summer 2024. They anticipate the addition of a quality player to the Arsenal attack this week, but who will it be?

Viktor Gyokeres is one player who the Gooners would love to have on board as our Plan B option. The Swedish striker has just taken up where he left off last season, with 6 goals in his first three games this season. Last season, he had 43 goals and 15 assists.

According to reports, Arsenal was closely monitoring him during the pre-season to assess his recovery from a minor surgery he had in the summer, and if their scouting continued into the new Primeira Liga season, he should have impressed them.

So, like Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, would Gyokeres be open to switching to Arsenal? If the Gunners want him, he’s willing to make the transition, even though staying at Sporting remains an option for him. He intimated as much following Sporting Lisbon’s 5-0 victory over SC Farense, in which he scored three goals.

“I think so, I’ll stay here, but you never know what’s going to happen,” Gyokeres told reporters after the game. “It doesn’t just depend on me, but I feel very good here. There are things I don’t know, things happen quickly, but I’m not worried about that. I love being here.”

With an £85 million release clause, it’ll be intriguing to see if Arsenal can complete this deal. However, if they can achieve that agreement, they will undoubtedly have made a fantastic acquisition that may easily make them title favorites. Gyokeres versus Havertz for Arsenal’s No. 9 position may be a tremendous competition to get the most out of their attack.

Daniel O

