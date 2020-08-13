Arsenal target hailed as Champions League player

Wilfried Zaha is a Champions League grade player reckons his teammate Andros Townsend, who also thinks that the winger is the most talented player that he has ever played with.

Zaha is a childhood Arsenal fan and a long-term target for the Gunners as well.

They tried to sign him in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t agree on a deal with Crystal Palace, so they moved for Nicolas Pepe instead.

The Ivorian has remained linked with a move to the Emirates and although he didn’t have the best of seasons this time around, Townsend still believes that he is a very talented player and that he should be playing for a Champions League team.

It appears that the winger may have played his last game for the club as he seeks to try to play for a top team again, following his failed move to Manchester United earlier in his career, and Townsend believes he would have earned it if he left the Eagles this summer.

“Wilfried Zaha could play for the very best in the world,” Townsend told talkSPORT via Mirror Sport.

“He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with and he should be playing in the Champions League.

“I’m very grateful that we have him at Palace, everyone at the club is grateful, and if we have him beyond this window we’d be even more grateful!

“If that’s the case I’m sure he’ll knuckle down and have another great season.

“He deserves to be playing at the highest level, but as long as he’s a Palace player and I’m hopeful it does continue beyond this window, we’re grateful and delighted to have him.”