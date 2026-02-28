Arsenal target hands the boost with his latest confession

Arsenal are keen to sign Breno Bidon and are among the clubs closely monitoring the Brazilian youngster. The midfielder currently plays for Corinthians in his homeland and is widely tipped to secure a move to Europe sooner rather than later.

The Gunners have been aware of his talent for some time and have followed his development closely. Their scouting network continues to gather detailed information about his performances and overall progress, ensuring the club is well-informed should an opportunity arise.

Arsenal’s Interest in a Rising Talent

For now, Corinthians are protecting the player carefully, recognising him as a significant asset whose eventual sale could generate substantial revenue. He continues to perform at a high level, demonstrating maturity and competitiveness beyond his years.

European scouts who have observed him in action have been impressed by his composure and technical quality. Arsenal, known for its extensive scouting structure, possess comprehensive reports on Bidon, which will assist it in making a considered decision when the appropriate moment presents itself.

The Gunners remain ambitious and determined not to lose promising targets to rival European sides. Maintaining a competitive squad is central to their long-term planning, and securing emerging talent forms an important part of that strategy.

Bidon Speaks About European Ambitions

Bidon has now spoken openly about his aspirations, offering encouragement to clubs interested in securing his signature. Speaking via TNT Brasil, he admitted that playing in Europe remains a long-held ambition.

He said, “I do dream about playing in Europe. It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play, like I said, in a World Cup. It has been a dream since I was young. I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come, but I do have that desire to play abroad,”

While no immediate transfer is confirmed, his stated ambition to play abroad will undoubtedly alert clubs such as Arsenal, who continue to monitor his situation closely.