Arsenal target happy to let the rumour mill spin

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Orkun Kokcu this summer, is refusing to downplay reports.

The Turkey Under-21 international has been enjoying his first season as a regular starter in Holland with Feyernoord, the club he joined at the age of 14 years-old.

Kokcu’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and clubs in Spain as well as Arsenal are England are believed to be keen on his signature.

The 19 year-old is believed to have turned down an offer of a new contract from his current club, further enhancing the likelihood that he will move on, with former boss Jaap Stam claiming he ‘has the ability’ needed to fit in the Premier League.

“He would need to adjust because the step to Arsenal and the Premier League is totally different when you compare it to Holland,” Stam told Goal. “The pace of the game, the quality, the intensity is a lot higher.

“But he has the ability. He is a player who has the personality to want to improve, he always wants to do better. He’s never happy with himself, he’s disappointed if he doesn’t score, or his passes aren’t good enough.

“When I joined Feyenoord, he hadn’t played a lot because everyone said he was too young. I put him in the first team and let him play most of the games, I trusted him and saw a lot of ability in him. Now he’s proving himself in Holland and is one of the best midfield players in the country.

“He’s certainly got the ability to make that step to the Premier League.”

Kokcu has refused to pour cold water on reports linking him with the exit door, by telling his instagram followers to ‘Let them talk!!’.

