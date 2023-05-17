Arsenal target has a few weeks to sign a new deal or be sold

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Mason Mount as Chelsea prepares to cut their losses on the midfielder.

Mount has refused to extend his contract with the Blues so far as he enters the last season of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder and the club cannot agree on his value and Arsenal could pounce to add him to their squad, even though Liverpool is also keen on his signature.

Football Insider says Chelsea remains committed to convincing him to stay at the club, but the Blues are not going to spend the whole summer trying to get his commitment.

The report claims they have given him a few weeks to accept their offer, or they will offload him on the transfer market.

This will be a boost to Arsenal as he will likely come cheap and might prefer to stay in London instead of moving to Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea since he broke into their first team and he is a player we can benefit from having in our squad.

The Englishman loves London and we can offer him Champions League football from next season, which could be a key advantage in the race to add him to our squad when this season ends.

