Arsenal target has “a foot and half in the Emirates” claims report

Emi Buendia is so close to becoming an Arsenal player that media outlet Todofichajes says he has “a foot and half in the Emirates” already.

The Argentinean has been a target of the Gunners since he emerged with Norwich in the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

They were relegated after that campaign, but he was one of their star players and Arsenal noticed him.

The Gunners wanted an attacking midfielder in January and considered a move for him before they settled for the loan transfer of Martin Odegaard.

Buendia has now emerged as the best player in the Championship after helping the Canaries gain promotion back to England’s top flight.

The report says the midfielder and Daniel Farke’s side know that this summer would be their last together.

Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal the go-ahead to make the move for him as he rebuilds the team.

The midfielder is also keen on the move and the report says a fee of around 20m euros would be enough for Arsenal to sign him.

That would be a big capital gain for the Canaries because he joined them from Getafe for just 1m euros in 2018.

At 20m euros, he would represent good value for money for the Gunners and Arteta will hope he delivers the required performance.