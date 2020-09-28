Arsenal target has already revealed his best position

Arsenal target Houssem Aouar has already discussed his best position on the field as the Gunners look to sign him.

The Frenchman is subject of transfer interest from Arsenal as the Gunners look to bolster their team ahead of the end of this transfer window.

He is expected to become a regular player for Arsenal if he joins them and he should make the team better.

The midfielder has already showcased his skills in the Champions League, leading Lyon to the semi-final of the competition last season.

He remains one of the most exciting young midfielders to watch and at 22, he will surely dazzle the Arsenal fans for a long time if he joins them.

Last year he revealed to the Lyon official website that he loves to have a lot of freedom on the field to be able to influence the games.

He added that, however, playing on the left helps him make more difference.

“The coach allows me a lot of freedom on the pitch,” Aouar said in the interview last year. “Playing on the left allows me to make more of a difference individually.

“I can also change the game by playing in the middle.

“I like having this freedom a lot.

“I have a lot of fun on the wing.”