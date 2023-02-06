Arsenal target has been researching about the Gunners

Declan Rice is an important summer target for Arsenal, even though the Gunners attempted to add Moises Caicedo to their squad in the January transfer window.

The Englishman is set to leave West Ham after rejecting their contract offers and the Gunners face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Considering how the Blues have splashed the cash on some new men in recent days, Arsenal should be worried about competition from them and a new report reveals Rice has been asking about information on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Journalist Adrian Clarke revealed this on The Athletic’s Handbrake Off podcast. He said:

“I can’t reveal my source, but I do know that Declan Rice has been sounding out people connected with Arsenal in regards to, ‘What’s it like there? What’s it really like?’, so that sounds like a positive.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice can see the progress we have made in recent months and knows we are heading in the right direction, which makes us attractive.

Our other targets will also be watching our season and it will make the decision easy for them if we end this term as league winners.

In the summer, many players will wish we approach us and we must recruit well to maintain success in the long term.

