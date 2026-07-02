Arsenal target has concerns that is good for the Gunners

Arsenal are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes, although Newcastle United remain determined to keep the Brazilian midfielder despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle’s most influential players in recent seasons and has consistently delivered outstanding performances for both club and country. His displays at the 2026 World Cup have further strengthened his reputation as one of the leading midfielders in world football.

Arsenal have admired him for a long time and reportedly believe this could be the right moment to act on their interest while he continues to impress on the international stage with Brazil.

The midfielder is currently focused on helping his national team progress deep into the tournament and is expected to make decisions regarding his club future once the competition has concluded.

Arsenal interest in Guimaraes

With two years remaining on his contract, Arsenal view the current situation as a potential opportunity to strengthen their midfield despite Newcastle’s insistence that the player is not available for transfer.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal’s confidence has been boosted by concerns Guimaraes reportedly has regarding the competitiveness and long-term direction of the Newcastle squad.

The report claims the midfielder has been unsettled by recent developments at the club, including the sale of Anthony Gordon and the possibility of Sandro Tonali also departing in the near future.

Newcastle uncertainty and player concerns

Newcastle’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and other European competitions has reportedly affected the club’s appeal when attempting to attract elite players from around the world.

Guimaraes is believed to want to compete alongside top-level talent and challenge for major honours consistently, which has increased speculation surrounding his long-term future at St James Park.

Although Newcastle remain reluctant to sell such an important player, Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring the situation closely in the hope that changing circumstances could eventually open the door for negotiations.

The final decision may ultimately rest with Guimaraes himself as he evaluates both his ambitions and confidence in the project currently being developed at Newcastle United.