Arsenal target has decided to leave Serie A club no matter what happens

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad, with a new report revealing the midfielder has decided to leave Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has been developing well over the years.

Lazio has rejected so many approaches for the Serbian midfielder, but he is now entering the final year of his current deal with them and wants out.

This has placed Arsenal and several other clubs on high alert as they seek to continue bolstering their squad and have now been handed a boost.

A report on Sport Witness reveals SMS has decided he wants to consistently play in the Champions League. Even if he helps his current employers make the top four, he will leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders around and will certainly improve the quality in our ranks if we add him to our squad.

However, we must continue to work very hard to ensure that he stays within our grabs and make a move for his services at the right time.

Even though he would love a move to the EPL, if we act too slowly, the Serbian might join another club.

