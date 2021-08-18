Arsenal target has his asking price lowered to £20m

Arsenal has returned to close out the transfer of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United and the Championship club also appears willing to do business with them.

The Gunners have been in the market for a new goalkeeper after Mat Ryan returned from his loan spell at the Emirates.

They had been banking on Alex Runarsson to replace Emi Martinez, whom they sold to Aston Villa last summer.

However, the Icelandic international has proven to be a bad buy and he has hardly been competition for Bernd Leno.

The German is now as inconsistent as ever with his form costing Arsenal points in several games.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners want a British goalkeeper to become a competitor for Leno and they think Ramsdale fits the bill.

They have had two bids for him rejected by Sheffield United before now, with the Blades holding out for £30million.

However, Football London says they have now reduced their asking price to £20million, which should make things easier for Arsenal.

The Gunners will look to add him to their squad and boost their chance of having a better season as they have made a very poor start to the campaign already.