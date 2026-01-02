Arsenal target has made a January decision on his future

Arsenal has maintained a longstanding interest in Rodrygo and could be presented with an opportunity to sign him during the current transfer window. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for an extended period, with speculation intensifying during the summer when Arsenal and several other leading Premier League clubs expressed serious interest.
The Gunners viewed him as one of the finest players available and believed he would significantly strengthen their squad. However, Rodrygo was determined to fight for his place in the Madrid side, choosing to remain in Spain rather than pursue a move abroad. That decision reflected his commitment to the club and his belief that he could establish himself as a regular starter.
Uncertainty Surrounding Rodrygo’s Role at Madrid
Rodrygo has continued to show loyalty to Real Madrid, frequently making posts that underline his desire to stay despite limited playing time. While Xabi Alonso has publicly backed the Brazilian, his actions have suggested a different reality, with Rodrygo not being selected as often as he would prefer.
This situation has fuelled optimism among interested clubs that a move could become possible. Arsenal remain attentive to developments, particularly as they have increasingly positioned themselves as a destination capable of attracting the world’s best players. Rodrygo is widely regarded as belonging in that category, which naturally raises questions about whether a January transfer could materialise.
The lack of regular minutes has not gone unnoticed, and it continues to encourage his admirers to believe that circumstances may soon align in their favour. For Arsenal, the prospect of adding a player of his calibre would represent a major statement of intent.
Arsenal’s Decision as January Opportunity Emerges
According to Sport, Rodrygo has decided to leave Real Madrid this month, with the Spanish club open to his departure. This development places Arsenal in a position where they must carefully assess their next move.
The club now faces a key decision: whether to act immediately in January or to wait until the summer window. Either approach carries implications for their squad planning and ambitions, but the situation suggests that Arsenal could soon have a genuine opportunity to secure one of their long-admired targets.
does he make us massively better?> who then gets sold from Trossard Martinelli to make way for him
He might just make Gyo tick as more would go down the left flank rather than always through Saka who doesnt always pass to Gyo
Arsenal is no longer in that precarious position of acquiring Rodrygo. By then we were yet to purchase Eze. Trossard and Martinelli are fine..our forwards are healing and maybe a back up goalstopper…and loan the young Lewis Skelly out . He’s not yet fast enough, and get cover for Calafiori