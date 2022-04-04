Arsenal target has no release clause but still might cost 80m Euros

Arsenal will have to spend a lot of money before they can sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer.

The striker remains one of their main attacking targets ahead of the transfer window.

He has been in good form for Inter Milan in recent seasons and was heavily linked with a move away from the Italian capital last summer.

However, they sold Romelu Lukaku instead and handed him a new and improved deal to remain in Serie A.

Calciomercato claims the contract doesn’t have a release clause in it and he is likely to keep playing for his current employers unless someone pays a huge fee.

If Arsenal is serious about their interest in his signature, they should be prepared to pay at least 80m euros to land him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing a top-class striker will cost a lot of money in the summer, so we cannot walk away from a deal because the player is too expensive.

Martinez has just won the league title in Italy and Tottenham is also interested in a move for him, so he would not come cheap.

However, we might still be able to negotiate down his transfer fee from the amount mentioned above.