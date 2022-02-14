Arsenal target has not rejected a new deal claims his manager

Brendan Rodgers has reacted to rumours that Youri Tielemans has rejected a contract offer from Leicester City.

The Belgian midfielder is attracting the attention of Arsenal and a host of other top European clubs ahead of the next transfer window.

His current deal with the Foxes expires in 2023 and he needs to extend it to show commitment.

Ideally, he should have penned a new deal with them by now, but that hasn’t happened.

The club is still trying to get him to stay, but Rodgers insists he hasn’t rejected an offer of a new contract from them.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘He has not declined (a new contract). His position is exactly the same,’ Rodgers said. ‘He is a fantastic player and there has been no movement.

‘He has worked well and until his last days here, he will always give his best. He is a top professional and you saw his commitment today.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans looks to be plotting a move away from City and it would be great if we can add him to the squad at the Emirates.

The Belgian is one of the finest players in his role, and he would look to join a club that will perform in Europe and win trophies.

If we can finish this campaign inside the top four, it would boost our chance of signing the former AS Monaco man.

