Arsenal target has prioritised a move to the Premier League to give Gunners boost

Adrien Rabiot is one of the players Arsenal has been linked with this transfer window, and the French midfielder remains a free agent.

Rabiot left Juventus at the end of last season, despite the Old Lady’s interest in keeping him. As one of the top free agents available, he has been in discussions with several clubs.

Arsenal is among the clubs that have tracked him over the years and now has the opportunity to sign him without a transfer fee. If he joins Mikel Arteta’s side, they would be acquiring one of the most experienced players available on a free transfer.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Rabiot’s preferred destination is the Premier League, and he has been in talks with several top English clubs. Arsenal is one of these clubs, and his representatives are hoping to finalise an agreement in the coming days.

Rabiot remains one of the best available free agents, and he will do a fine job for us, but he is already at the end of his career and might not guarantee so much for us in the long term.

