Arsenal target has prioritised remaining in Spain as parent club wants more money

Joao Cancelo’s future seems to be a subject of ongoing interest, particularly with Arsenal reportedly maintaining their interest in the Portuguese defender despite being turned down by him in the summer. Cancelo, who fell out of favour at Manchester City last season, spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

Upon his return to England, Arsenal expressed interest in acquiring his services, but Cancelo opted to join Barcelona despite a lower salary offer. As his loan spell at Barcelona progresses, there is a possibility that the Catalans might make the move permanent at the end of the season.

While Barcelona could face challenges meeting City’s asking price for Cancelo, the player himself is reportedly determined to stay at the club. According to a report from Sport, Cancelo is not interested in a move to Arsenal and is focused on helping Barcelona secure his permanent transfer instead.

This suggests that Cancelo’s preference is to continue his career at Barcelona, and he is actively working towards making that a reality rather than considering a move to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo is a fine defender who would thrive under Mikel Arteta, but we cannot force him to move to the Emirates if he does not want to join us.

We are the dream club for many other players and should focus on them for now.

