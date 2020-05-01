Arsenal target has spoken to his former teammate about moving to AC Milan

Arsenal could miss out on signing Luka Jovic after it was revealed that the striker has been in contact with AC Milan’s Ante Rebic over joining the Italians, according to reports in Italy.

CalcioMercato is reporting that Milan is one of Arsenal’s main rivals for his signature and the Italians seem to be using one of their players to convince him.

Mikel Arteta has made Jovic a target as he prepares for several scenarios when the season ends.

He would ask for the striker in exchange if Real Madrid moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, if Los Blancos don’t move for Aubameyang and the Arsenal captain joins another team, Arteta still hopes to strike a season-long loan deal for the attacker.

Jovic has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu, however, since he is so young, Arteta believes that the striker has a lot of room for improvement so claims the same report.

The Spaniard would, however, have his work cut out when he begins to convince the striker to join him at the Emirates because Milan is already using Rebic to lure the player.

Both players turned out for Eintracht Frankfurt last season before moving to Madrid and Milan respectively.

Milan hopes that Rebic can convince Jovic to ignore the advances from the Emirates and make a move to the San Siro instead.