Arsenal target has the best dribbling record in La Liga, even better than Messi

Arsenal would land a complete midfielder should they sign Thomas Partey in the summer, after dribbling statistics in La Liga are revealed.

Reports have linked the Ghanaian with a move to Arsenal this season after his consistent, impressive work in midfield for Atletico Madrid.

Several fans know of his ability to turn defence into attack and his ability to dispossess opponents of the ball.

However, few of us know about his technique and dribbling capability and pundits haven’t praised him enough for that.

But recent statistics from Opta as cited by Sun Sports looked at the top dribblers in the Spanish top flight and he came out on top with a percentage that is over ten percent better than Lionel Messi’s.

According to the report, Partey has completed 81.8 percent of his dribbles in the Spanish top flight this season and that statistic makes him the top dribbler in the league after more than 50 attempts.

Lionel Messi came out a distant fourth with 67.3 percent.

This stat will have strengthened Arsenal’s desire to sign the 24-year-old and they will want to do all that they can to bring him to the Emirates when the transfer window finally reopens.

Partey reportedly already has an offer from Arsenal, but Atletico Madrid also wants to keep hold of him.