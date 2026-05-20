Arsenal target has told his club he wants to leave this summer

Arsenal are interested in a summer move for Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid are determined to keep hold of the striker beyond this season despite growing interest from several top European clubs.

The Argentinian forward has established himself as one of the finest attackers in world football over recent seasons, and Arsenal believe he could become an important addition to their squad if they succeed in bringing him to the Emirates during the next transfer window.

Atletico Madrid continue working to ensure he remains in Spain, although Alvarez is reportedly open to considering a new challenge and believes he is capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe at this stage of his career.

Arsenal monitoring Alvarez’s situation

This has encouraged Arsenal, with the Gunners reportedly pleased to hear that the forward would be willing to consider leaving Atletico Madrid if a serious offer arrives from one of his admirers during the summer transfer period.

Alvarez has been in outstanding form since moving to Spain, and his performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the most complete attacking players currently available on the market.

The striker’s versatility, movement and finishing ability have made him an attractive target for clubs looking to improve their attacking options ahead of next season.

Competition for his signature

According to Fichajes, Alvarez has informed Atletico Madrid that he would like to leave the club during the summer if one of his main suitors makes a concrete approach for his signature.

However, the report also suggests that Arsenal may face strong competition in the race for the attacker because Alvarez currently prefers the idea of moving to PSG, where Luis Enrique is interested in adding him to his already impressive attacking squad.

Barcelona is also monitoring his situation closely, which could make negotiations more difficult for Arsenal as several elite clubs continue assessing the possibility of making a move for the Argentinian forward in the coming months.