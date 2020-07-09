Arsenal target has transfer agreement with current club

Wout Weghorst has revealed that he has an agreement with his club Wolfsburg that they would sit down should an offer come in for his signauture.

The Dutch striker has impressed since moving to the Bundesliga two summers ago, scoring consistently, with exactly one goal in every two league matches played.

The 27 year-old is now attracting interest from other European clubs, with Arsenal believed to be considering him as an option should one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette quit the club.

Weghorst has an arrangement that means his current club will discuss any offers that come in for him from rival teams.

“We discussed that we should sit down if something exciting should come for me,” he told Sport Bild.

“But because of Corona, we have a strange market.

“I get a lot of recognition in Wolfsburg, I play an important role in sport and in human terms. I feel good, my family too.

“For me, it is also important whether VfL will do everything in its power to win titles in the future. But I trust the sporting leadership.”

The striker goes onto add that it is also in the team’s interest to discuss a transfer for him, as they will be making a profit on the money they invested to sign him two summers ago.

“Nobody has to be afraid. It is good for a club to get a lot of money again after investing in a player,” Weghorst added.

“I have ambitions and want to achieve the highest.

“In the past two years I have been able to show that I can run on the level and that there is more for me.”

Could Arsenal add another strike-option to the team even if both Lacazette and Aubz stay beyond the summer? Does Weghorst have the right attitude to play at a team like ours?

Patrick