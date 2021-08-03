Arsenal target heading for the Premier League and they are in pole position to sign him

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs and Arsenal is leading the race for his signature at the moment.
The Spaniard has had an injury-ravaged time in recent seasons and Todofichajes says he is no longer untouchable at the Spanish capital club.
The report claims that Madrid will be happy to keep hold of him, but they aren’t closing the door on selling him either.
Los Blancos are reshaping their squad ahead of next season when they hope to win La Liga again.
Asensio will play an important role if he stays, but the interest from England is strong.
The report claims that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of his and the Spanish boss is looking to add him to his squad in this transfer window.
Although he has interest from the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, Arsenal is seen as the front runner.
The Gunners know several clubs want him and they have made their move.
The report claims that they are prepared to take him to London for around 40m euros.
Madrid and Arsenal have a good relationship that helped the Gunners secure the loan transfer of the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in the last year.
Makes a lot of sense. Sell a promising Young Gun academy talent (Willock) So we can bring in funds to buy crocked has been foreign players, who’ll s op end more time in the treatment room, than on the pitch, while they rake in huge weekly wages. What a joke…😠
I hope we get him, proven himself over the years. Bargain at 40 mil.
I think football sometimes requires experience too.. A move for Marco Asensio will be a good one because the current state of the team right now requires strength, creativity and experience. Something which Asensio can provide for us. Arsenal this time is struggling because the team is dominated by young averaged players.. The difference is clear compared to other clubs like City, Man United and so on.. We need old experienced players too to help the boys achieve the goal..
You cannot compared the team now to before when we had players like Mikel Arteta, Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez Nacho Montreal, per Metesacher, Bernayon, Thomas Rosisky, and co..
We started depreciating gradually since the departure of Arsene Wenger and now we have become an average team. We’re no deferent from the likes of westbrom, Norwich, Aston Villa, wolves and and the rest of them.
If we can sign matured players I think they can help bring the team back on track.. currently we’re linked with James Madison, I think is a good move and also the likes of Asensio can be a welcomed development.
Marco Asensio (when not injuried) is a class player. No doubt. I’m just a bit worried if he is too injury prone.
But selling Willock will be very stupid. Willock has done EXTREMELY well at Newcastle and he is continuing his scoring (the goal against Chelsea counts in my book) Joe Willock is one of the most promissing Arsenal talents, who naturally should be given the chance in Arsenals first team this season. How could Willock do more to convince Arteta?