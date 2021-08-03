Arsenal target heading for the Premier League and they are in pole position to sign him

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is the subject of interest from Premier League clubs and Arsenal is leading the race for his signature at the moment.

The Spaniard has had an injury-ravaged time in recent seasons and Todofichajes says he is no longer untouchable at the Spanish capital club.

The report claims that Madrid will be happy to keep hold of him, but they aren’t closing the door on selling him either.

Los Blancos are reshaping their squad ahead of next season when they hope to win La Liga again.

Asensio will play an important role if he stays, but the interest from England is strong.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of his and the Spanish boss is looking to add him to his squad in this transfer window.

Although he has interest from the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool, Arsenal is seen as the front runner.

The Gunners know several clubs want him and they have made their move.

The report claims that they are prepared to take him to London for around 40m euros.

Madrid and Arsenal have a good relationship that helped the Gunners secure the loan transfer of the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in the last year.