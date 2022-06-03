Arsenal target hints he would accept a Premier League challenge

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Paulo Dybala to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Argentinian is leaving Juventus after seven years as he failed to find an agreement over a new deal with the Italian club.

The attacker remains one of the world’s finest in his position and he has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal needs new attackers and they will target the best even though they will play in the Europa League next season.

Dybala has spent most of his career in Italy and he is widely expected to remain in Serie A, but he has now revealed he might try a new competition.

‘I am quite calm, the people who I work with are taking care,’ Dybala told ESPN recently, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

‘In Italy, I am very comfortable. I would still like to know other leagues like the Premier League, La Liga… but I’m happy in Italy.’

Dybala would be an absolute steal if we can beat the competition to add him to our squad.

The former Palermo man showed in the final weeks of the season that he still has the quality to make an impact in matches, and we need a game-changer like him.

