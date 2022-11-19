Arsenal target hopes World Cup helps redirect his career

Reports have linked Adrien Rabiot with a move to Arsenal as he edges towards the last six months of his current deal.

The Juventus midfielder is having one of the best seasons of his career in Turin and they want to keep him.

However, he has yet to sign an extension, which has alerted European clubs to try their luck.

Manchester United had a bid for his signature accepted in the summer, but they couldn’t find an agreement on personal terms with him.

As he performs well, he is not worried about where his future lies and wants to focus instead on helping France at the World Cup.

However, he thinks the competition could have a role to play on his next move.

He said via The Sun:

“I don’t see the World Cup as pivotal in my career but maybe it can help me.

“I am in the last year of my contract at Juventus and maybe being at the World Cup will help with the next step of my career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe this season, which is a reason we have been chasing his signature.

Other suitors also find him good enough for their team, so we must speed up our interest to steal a march on them.

