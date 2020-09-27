Arsenal target Houssem Aouar confirms talks as he refuses to rule out exit

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar spoke to reporters following Lyon’s 1-1 draw with Lorient today, and whilst trying not to give the game away, admitted talks were ongoing amidst supposed interest from Arsenal.

The France international has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with his club previously admitting that they he could well move on in the current window.

Lyon’s most recent stance has been that Arsenal cannot afford the midfielder this summer, with Jean Michel Aulas telling Le Progres (via The Sun)that the Coronavirus situation has hampered their budget and that we cannot strike a deal.

He said: “Financially, Arsenal are like everyone else.

“And Houssem could say to himself that the best thing would be to stay with us.

“From the start I said that we would not lose the three players announced every day in the newspapers [Aouar, Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay].”

Aouar himself does have contact with potential suitors as confirmed after today’s draw in Ligue 1, although he initially tried to avoid the subject.

“I will give you an interview after the match but I will not talk about my future”, he told reporters (via the Express)before getting pushed on the subject, to which he replied: “There are contact with clubs, I don’t know yet. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

The majority of reports including the Express claim that our side needs to offload players before they can invest in a midfielder, with the above and Thomas Partey both strongly linked.

Aouar’s display on and off the pitch both striked as one which is set on a move away from Lyon this summer, but where he could go remains up in the air.

Are Arsenal at risk of losing out on the 22 year-old?

Patrick