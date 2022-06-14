Arsenal target ignores their interest by remaining in Italy

Arsenal has finally missed out on signing Paulo Dybala after he chose to remain in Italy and sign for Inter Milan.

The Argentinian will become a free agent at the end of his month when his contract at Juventus officially expires, and he has been in talks with several clubs.

Arsenal had been hopeful he would leave Italy and try out the Premier League by joining them in London.

However, the former Palermo man has agreed to join Inter Milan for around £5million-per-season, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

The Gunners will now have to turn their attention towards signing another attacker to bolster their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A move for Dybala was always going to be tricky, considering that he had so many suitors.

Because we will not play in the Champions League, we already didn’t feature high on his list of options.

Now is not the time to wonder why he is joining another club. Instead, we need to channel our energy towards adding another player to the squad.

The Italian league has some fine attackers and we are still in the running to sign the likes of Victor Osimhen and Gianluca Scamacca in this transfer window.

